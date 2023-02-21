Venkatesh Prasad rains fresh blows on Aakash Chopra amid KL Rahul row: 'Wants to gag views'

Former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra hit out at one another once again. Prasad accused the cricketer-turned-commentator of wanting to "gag views" after Chopra called him an "agenda peddler" and defended KL Rahul in his latest YouTube video.

"So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out," Prasad tweeted with a screenshot of a 2012 tweet by Chopra in which he appeared to insinuate that Rohit Sharma was not good enough to make the team.

In a Twitter thread, Prasad further said he has no agenda against any player and stated that he found it funny for Chopra to call views contrary to his own "personal agenda" when he has made a career out of airing his views.

"I have nothing against KL (Rahul) or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda," Prasad added.

Moneycontrol News