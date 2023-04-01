 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023 | New season, new rules add a dose of intrigue to all the action

Arun Janardhan
Apr 01, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

IPL 2023: For the teams, the rule changes add an exciting — if uncertain — dimension to their strategies

IPL 2023 comes sandwiched between a barrage of international cricket

The new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which started on Friday, and comes sandwiched between a barrage of international cricket, introduces two rule changes that aim to break the monotony of the annual event.

Teams can now decide their playing eleven after the toss, or have two possible team combinations ready depending on whether they will field or bat first. In most cases, the two possible combinations would be the same, because the best possible line-up would be independent of the toss. The rule change has been made to lower the impact of the toss, because dew is known to have an influence on the results.

Also read: IPL 2023: From Deepak Chahar to Jofra Archer, 5 fast bowlers to watch out for

Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher said earlier this week that the rule levels the playing field a bit. “You will select the best (team)—the 12th player is really just a bonus. I am sure it would be the same team (irrespective of toss).”