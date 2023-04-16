 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer hits quick 50 despite injuring his knee

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Apr 16, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians will be the more relaxed team in their home turf of the Wankhede Stadium, as they are coming into the fixture with a win in the previous game and a five-day break, while KKR are playing their second game in 48 hours, having lost the previous match against SRH. Who will come out on top in the city of dreams? Follow down below for live updates!

April 16, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Relive Venkatesh Iyer's biggest hits

April 16, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

135/5 after 14 Overs


11 runs from the over as the umpire calls for a strategic time out.

April 16, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

SIX!


Sheer power from Iyer again as he pulls Meredith with disdain over the mid wicket boundary. He's into the nervous nineties!

April 16, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

124/4 after 13 Overs


Rinku Singh joins Iyer in the middle and gets off the mark in his first ball

April 16, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

WICKET! 123/4 after 12.5 Overs


Shardul Thakur's slog sweep of a full ballis taken at deep mid wicket. A brilliant catch from Tilak Varma and Shokeen picks up his second wicket.

April 16, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Dropped!


Iyer gets a lifeline. His uppish cover drive goes to the cover boundary, and the running fielder dives to attempt the catch. But he doesn't hold on.

April 16, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

117/3 after 12 Overs


13 runs came off this over

April 16, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

FOUR!


Shardul Thakur finally becomes the second batsman in this innings to hit a FOUR. It's taken only 11.4 overs

April 16, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

MAXIMUM! Guess who?


Iyer picks Jansen over deep backward square leg and dispatches the ball deep into the crowd.

April 16, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

Trivia alert


Iyer is the only batter to hit a four or six in this innings. 5 Boundaries and 7 Maximums!