IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer hits quick 50 despite injuring his knee

Mumbai Indians will be the more relaxed team in their home turf of the Wankhede Stadium, as they are coming into the fixture with a win in the previous game and a five-day break, while KKR are playing their second game in 48 hours, having lost the previous match against SRH. Who will come out on top in the city of dreams? Follow down below for live updates!
135/5 after 14 Overs
11 runs from the over as the umpire calls for a strategic time out.
SIX!
Sheer power from Iyer again as he pulls Meredith with disdain over the mid wicket boundary. He's into the nervous nineties!
124/4 after 13 Overs
Rinku Singh joins Iyer in the middle and gets off the mark in his first ball
WICKET! 123/4 after 12.5 Overs
Shardul Thakur's slog sweep of a full ballis taken at deep mid wicket. A brilliant catch from Tilak Varma and Shokeen picks up his second wicket.
Dropped!
Iyer gets a lifeline. His uppish cover drive goes to the cover boundary, and the running fielder dives to attempt the catch. But he doesn't hold on.
117/3 after 12 Overs
13 runs came off this over
FOUR!
Shardul Thakur finally becomes the second batsman in this innings to hit a FOUR. It's taken only 11.4 overs
MAXIMUM! Guess who?
Iyer picks Jansen over deep backward square leg and dispatches the ball deep into the crowd.
Trivia alert
Iyer is the only batter to hit a four or six in this innings. 5 Boundaries and 7 Maximums!
104/3 after 11 overs
14 runs came off this over, that saw Iyer hit two big sixes. The left handed batter is carrying on despite the blow to his right knee.
DOUBLE MAXIMUM!
Iyer hits Riley Meredith for two consecutive sixes. The first one Iyer hit a slower ball past wide long on, while the second one he pulls it brutally over mid wicket.
90/3 after 10 Overs
SIX! 84/3 after 9 Overs
Iyer ends the over with a slog sweep six over mid wicket. The southpaw is striking brilliantly for KKR with only one healthy leg.
FIFTY!
A battered and bruised Iyer reaches his 50 with another streaky four. Inside edges Shokeen for a four to fine leg. Just 23 deliveries to reach the milestone.
WICKET! 73/3 after 8.1 Overs
Nitish Rana is holed out at long on off Hrithik Shokeen's bowling. Some words being exchanged between Rana and Shokeen, and the former had to be held back by the MI players. Strategic time out
73/2 after 8 Overs
Just 5 runs off this Piyush Chawla over. The leggie is keeping things quiet for MI
FOUR MORE! 68/2 after 7 Overs
Iyerends the over the way he started. The southpaw shifts to the leg side, forcing the bowler to follow him, and then goes back towards the offside to manufacture a sweep shot. Square leg fielder had no chance.
FOUR! 61/2 after 6.1 Overs
Iyer rides his luck as an inside edge, off Hrithik Shokeen's off spin ball, misses his leg stump by a whisker and runs away to fine leg for a four.
57/2 after 6 Overs
Chawla closes the powerplay with an excellent over. The wily old fox concedes only 2 runs and took one wicket.
WICKET! 57/2 after 5.3 Overs
Gurbaz does not survive this time as he is out caught by Jansen at short third. Chawla strikes as he induces a thick edge off Gurbaz's bat, who went for the big shot over cover. Skipper Nitish Rana comes in to bat
Gurbaz dropped
Excellent attempt at backward point but fielder couldn't hold on. Half chance in Piyush Chawla's first ball.
Dealing in SIXES! 55/1 after 5 Overs
Iyer goes for another MAXIMUM as he comes down the track again and hits Jansen for another six, this time over Long off. 16 runs came off Jansen's opening over.
MAXIMUM! 46/1 after 4.3 Overs
Iyer can't run but he sure can hit! The lanky batter comes down the track and tonks left arm seamer Duan Jansen over long on for a Maximum. The shot had a lot of air time, but it had the distance to clear the ropes.
39/1 after 4 Overs
Iyer is batting well (24 of 11) but he is hobbling. He is struggling to move across the pitch to complete runs. The whack to the right knee has dome some damage to the southpaw...
Iyer recovers with a Four!
After receiving some medical attention, Iyer gets himself a boundary at deep backward square leg thanks to an inside edge. Not the cleanest of hits but he'll take it.
Man Down! 33/1 after 3.3 Overs
Iyer tries to scoop the next ball over short fine leg, but ends up injuring himselfas the ball missed the bat and struck him flush on his right knee.
MAXIMUM!
Iyer upper cuts Cameron Green for a SIX over third man. Clever shot from the left hander as the fielder was brought into the circle at short third man.
25/1 after 3 Overs
First FOUR and SIX of the innings for KKR as Iyerups the ante for KKR. He first punches Tendulkar off the back foot, for a lovely FOUR to extra cover, then immediately after that comes down the track to hit one over long off for a big SIX. Tendulkar goes for 13 runs in this over.
12/1 after 2 Overs
Cameron Green's over goes for 7 runs and gives MI the opening breakthrough of Narayan Jagadeesan.
WICKET! 11/1 after 1.5 Overs
Jagadeesan is dismissed as Cameron Green draws first blood for MI. An uppish cover drive from the TN batsman finds Shokeen, who takes a nice low diving catch at cover point. The umpire sends it upstairs for a catch review and the third umpire says that's OUT. Jagadeesan is out for 0 of just 5 balls. In walks Venkatesh Iyer...
5/0 after 1 Over
Arjun Tendulkar's maiden over in IPL goes for only 5. He did wrap Gurbaz on the pads, but the umpire said not out and rightly so. A bit too high.
KKR begin their innings!
Narayan Jagadeesan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz come out to bat for KKR. Arjun Tendulkar to open the bowling for the home side.
Words of wisdom ahead of debut
Impact Player options
Kolkata Knight Riders: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora
Mumbai Indians:Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya
Harmanpreet Kaur in the house!
IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Starting XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: R Gurbaz (WK), V Iyer, S Narine, N Jagadeesan, N Rana (C), R Singh, A Russell, L Ferguson, S Thakur, U Yadav, V Chakaravarthy.
Mumbai Indians XI: I Kishan (WK), C Green, S Yadav (C), T Varma, T David, N Wadera, H Shokeen, A Tendulkar, P Chawla, R Meredith, D Jansen.
Rohit Sharma as Impact Player?
Rohit Sharma is included in the Impact Player list for the Mumbai Indians. Could he still play a part in today's game?
Arjun finally gets his chance
The most famous surname in Indian cricket will take the field as Arjun Tendulkarmakes his IPL debut.
Captains' corner:
SKY:"The pitch looks dry and there's a history at this ground of teams chasing better. Duan Jansen comes in, that's the only change"
Nitish Rana:I would have batted first due to theheat and dryness, there is a chance the pitch will turn more as the game goes on. Around 180 will be a good score. Same team as the last game for KKR.
Toss
Mumbai's SKY wins the toss and has chosen to bowl first.
New Captain alert!
Suryakumar Yadav will skipper the Mumbai Indian since Rohit Sharma is down with a stomach bug
Welcome Mumbai Indians and KKR fans!
