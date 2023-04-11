 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023 | If I score more runs, my strike-rate will go up: KL Rahul

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

IPL 2023 | Chasing 213 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday, LSG were off to a horror start and their captain also struggled to free his arms, consuming 20 balls for his 18 runs.

IPL 2023 | If I score more runs, my strike-rate will go up: KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is confident of improving his strike-rate in the coming matches of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 213 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday, LSG were off to a horror start and their captain also struggled to free his arms, consuming 20 balls for his 18 runs.

However, man-of-the-match Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis had other ideas as they powered LSG to a memorable last-ball win, with their scintillating half-centuries.

"If I score more runs, the strike-rate will go up. I looked at the situation and I feel I had done the right thing. Hopefully with a couple of good knocks the strike rate will go up," Rahul said at the presentation ceremony.