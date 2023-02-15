 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India becomes Number 1 team in all formats, Ashwin rises to second spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

India’s big innings and 132-run win over Australia in the first Test catapulted the ’Men in Blue’ to the top spot, dislodging the Pat Cummins-led team. Already the top T20 side, India had reached the number one spot in ODIs last month after beating New Zealand 3-0.

India on Wednesday claimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings to become the number one ranked side in all three formats of the game.

India (115) are four rating points ahead of Australia (111) in the Test rankings and a win in the second Test, starting Friday, will not only consolidate their top spot but also aid their push for entering second consecutive World Test Championship Final.

India need to win the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final. Among individuals, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to the second spot in the Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket show against Australia in Nagpur.