'Finally a Tendulkar Has an IPL Wicket!': Sachin's Tweet on his son's maiden IPL wicket

For the second time in a row, Mumbai Indians showed faith in rookie left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar and gave him a go against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday night.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to celebrate the win and his son's maiden IPL wicket.

Arjun continued to impress and eventually played a key role in securing a 14-run win for the franchise as they climbed up to the sixth spot on the points table.

After bowling two overs for 14 runs, MI captain Rohit Sharma held back the fast bowling allrounder for as late as the final over of SRH chase. MI had set a challenging target of 193 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad thanks to a maiden IPL fifty from Cameron Green.

With 20 to defend off the final over, Arjun held his nerves and allowed just five runs off as many deliveries as SRH were bowled out for 178.

Moneycontrol News