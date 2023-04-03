 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Easy to write abuses, those messages kill your motivation': Mohammed Siraj opens up on social media trolling

Apr 03, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

The ugly side of this open channel though is the vitriol that a user can direct towards another including and not limited to public figures on the various platforms, some times openly and at others, under the garb of anonymity.

Social media has provided unprecedented access to celebrities for fans enabling them to share messages and interact with their favourite athlete or a movie star from the comfort of their home.

Indian cricketers know how quickly their perception changes in the mind of fans, especially on social media. One eye-catching performance and a player becomes the ‘next big thing’ but one mistake and the fury is unleashed.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been subject of trolling on social media and he cannot fathom why anyone gets abusive when not aware of the struggles a person may be going through his/her life.