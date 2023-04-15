 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Denied Chunida Ranji century: Gavaskar recalls 'faking' a catch

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Gavaskar said: "I had the good fortune of playing against him (Chuni Goswami) in the Ranji Trophy (1968-69 season, Mumbai vs Bengal match) where I must now confess after so many years down the road that he was wrongly adjudged caught out on 96."

Goswami, who led India to 1962 Asian Games gold, also represented Bengal in first class cricket and died at the age of 82 on April 30, 2020.

Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday admitted to denying Chuni Goswami a Ranji century by taking a catch on the half-volley, as the former Indian cricket team captain inaugurated Mohun Bagan's main gate named after the legendary footballer.

Goswami, who led India to 1962 Asian Games gold, also represented Bengal in first class cricket and died at the age of 82 on April 30, 2020.

Beginning his address with "Shubho Nabo Barsho" (Happy Bengali New Year), Gavaskar said: "I had the good fortune of playing against him (Chuni Goswami) in the Ranji Trophy (1968-69 season, Mumbai vs Bengal match) where I must now confess after so many years down the road that he was wrongly adjudged caught out on 96."

"It was me in the slips who caught it on half volley but even before I could admit that it wasn't a catch a senior team-mate of mine hugged me in celebration and said "Sunny don't, Sunny don't he is batting well we have to get him out." Thus Chuni-da had to walk back otherwise he would have scored a century against Mumbai," Gavaskar added.