David Warner named Delhi Capitals captain for this IPL season

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Veteran Australia batter David Warner was on Thursday named as captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation after a car crash.

India all-rounder Axar Patel will be the vice-captain of the Delhi team, a role he performed last year also.

IPL 2023 begins on March 31.

DC also announced former India captain and Ex BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly as the franchise's Director of Cricket. Ganguly has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past too, in the role of mentor, during the 2019 season.