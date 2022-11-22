World Cup 2022: Fifa’s clampdown on rainbow armbands conflicts with its own guidance on human rights

Sophie King-Hill, University of Birmingham

The 2022 men’s World Cup host nation Qatar is known for its human rights abuses relating to women, migrant workers and those from the LGBTQ+ community. Same sex relationships in Qatar are illegal and punishable by up to seven years in prison. As Qatar is hosting one of the most popular global sporting events, these human rights abuses are now under scrutiny on the world stage.

The latest issue arose as the England and Wales captains were set to defy Fifa by wearing “OneLove” armbands during the tournament. The rainbow armbands are a gesture against discrimination and in support of LGBTQ+ rights. However, on the eve of the tournament, Fifa announced its own social campaign armbands and its president, Gianni Infantino, stated “we have clear regulations on armbands.”

It was said that players found to be wearing the rainbow armbands could face on-the-pitch sanctions, including yellow cards. That threat seemed to have worked, as the teams subsequently decided not to wear the armband, explaining in a joint statement from several football associations:

There has been a passive acceptance of discrimination from many, including Fifa and the UK government. This is reflected in comments made by UK foreign secretary James Cleverley who stated that “a little bit of flex and compromise” needs to be shown by LGBTQ+ fans attending the Qatar World Cup. Cleverly urged fans to be “respectful of the host nation.”

In response to the issues with Qatar, the UK Football Association states that it has received “the unequivocal answer that all fans, including those from LGBTQ+ communities, will be welcome at Qatar 2022, and that the safety and security of every fan is Qatar’s top priority.”

However, just two weeks before the start of the World Cup a Qatari official stated to German media that homosexuality is “damage in the mind” and said that gay people “have to accept our rules here”.

These comments seemingly appear misguided on the surface but they conceal a much bigger issue. There should be no “flex and compromise” around human rights. Criminalising LGBTQ+ people is not a cultural choice but a human rights assault and it is a universally important issue. Yet the lines appear blurred for many in the case of the World Cup.

The Conversation

READ MORE