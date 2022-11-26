 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United didn't get along in 2022

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Nov 26, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

Manchester United football club bought him out of pride and emotion but did little to manage the brand CR7 as Cristiano Ronaldo's differences with new coach Erik Ten Hag hit the roof.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo had a very public breakup with his old football club Manchester United. (File image)

Cristiano Ronaldo is a superstar, who learnt the tricks of the trade in Manchester United from 2003 to 2009. He is aware that his popularity transcends the football pitch. The Portuguese striker brings charisma to the turf. But his second stint at United didn't go as planned. The acrimonious exit earlier this week is stats-driven—the team fares better and covers more ground without Ronaldo—but it also raises questions about the club's player management skills or the lack of them.

Buying a 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo for £12.9 million plus a further £6.9 million as add-ons was a debatable call by United in 2021. The decision seemed to have been taken more out of pride and emotion than practicality. Sir Alex Ferguson advised him to wear the red jersey after 12 years. Not many clubs, especially the ones that have been struggling for the past few seasons, would opt for an old horse to drive the side. The ideal solution is to scout youngsters who could be more agile and serve the club for at least five years.

United did not chase Ronaldo, but rival club Manchester City did. The Reds walked in at the last minute to snatch the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner from Pep Guardiola's glare. The move turned heads on social media as Ronaldo is the only sportsperson with 500 million followers on Instagram. It did not improve the club's consistency in the English Premier League as they finished sixth in 2021-22.

The cracks from 2021-22

Ronaldo did not have enough support from the midfield and wings, though he scored 24 goals and kept United afloat in the Champions League. Their mediocre returns in the Premier League led to the ouster of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It was all fine under a temporary manager in Michael Carrick.

The cracks started to appear in the latter half of the last season under Ralf Rangnick, who believed in the high-pressing style of play and did not consider the striker to be a "pressing monster".