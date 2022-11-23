English
    Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

    Moneycontrol News
    November 23, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
    Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

    "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.

    (With PTI inputs)
