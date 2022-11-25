 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maradona's World Cup absence 'strange' for Messi, Argentina

Nov 25, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST

Maradona, his nation's beloved soccer "God", had been a presence for Argentina at every World Cup since 1982 as a player, coach of elder statesman.

No matter what happens on the field, this World Cup will be a special one for Argentina.

It likely will be the last World Cup for Lionel Messi and already is the first since the death of Diego Maradona. The Argentine great died exactly two years ago Friday.

Maradona died at age 60 on Nov. 25 in 2020, a date most Argentines will never forget. He passed away while under hospital care in his home following brain surgery, and judicial authorities continue to investigate if medical negligence was involved.

Several tributes were dedicated to Maradona ahead of the 2022 World Cup, both in Argentina and in Qatar.

"Diego is immortal, he is still with us," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday in front of a real-size statue of Maradona unveiled at an event in Qatar organized by South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL.