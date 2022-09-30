Jasprit Bumrah will not travel with India squad to Australia, BCCI hopeful of getting him fit in time for WC

With Jasprit Bumrah battling a back injury that could potentially result in him in missing the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the Indian cricket board has asked its medical team to assess his fitness thoroughly and is not losing hope of the star pacer’s participation in the marquee event starting October 16.

On Friday, the BCCI, via a press release, announced that Bumrah has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the India squad for the ongoing South Africa T20Is after suffering a back injury. This has come right after the 28-year-old underwent rehabilitation for a back issue that had ruled him out from the Asia Cup 2022.

However, BCCI sources have told News18 that the medical team is conducting repeated tests and scans on Bumrah. However, as of now, he won’t be travelling with the India squad to Australia on October 5 and will leave at a later date provided he’s fit.

BCCI is keen on having Bumrah for the World Cup and has asked the medical team to assess him thoroughly in NCA. The board is banking on even a one per cent chance that he is maybe able to play in Australia.

The medical team is conducting repeated tests and scans and will be trying till the last minute to get him ready.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah will be forced out of action for six months due to the back injury.

On Friday, news agency PTI reported that Bumrah will not play in the T20 World Cup due to a serious back injury which could keep him out of action for months.

"As of now he is at the NCA and the rehab will be a long and arduous one. Yes, World T20 is important, but he is still young and India's biggest bowling asset. You can't take a risk with him," a BCCI official told the news agency.