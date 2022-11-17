 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup: Viral video shows low-cost fan tents. 'Grim, horrid,' say Twitter users

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

While the wealthy can spend thousands of dollars per night for luxurious stays in Qatar, regular fans will have to make do with tents and small cabins.

Qatar is set to host over a million football fans for the FIFA World Cup 2022 beginning this Sunday. Accommodations for them range from bedouin-style tents to luxury rooms costing thousands of dollars per night.

On social media, a debate began about the quality of low-cost quarters after  a video showing how fan tents looked on the inside emerged. Two single beds in a small space, the tent all white. There were rows upon rows of such tents outside.

Many users commented on the viral video, calling the living quarters "grim" and "horrid".

 
 

"12 years and 220 billion to prepare and this and the shipping containers is the best they could come up with?" one user commented.

Another wrote: "100 dollars for that? Nah I'm good. I'll wait for the next one."

A third user wrote: "It’s disaster .. I choose to sleep in airport transit instead !"