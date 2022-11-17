FIFA World Cup: Viral video shows low-cost fan tents. 'Grim, horrid,' say Twitter users

Qatar is set to host over a million football fans for the FIFA World Cup 2022 beginning this Sunday. Accommodations for them range from bedouin-style tents to luxury rooms costing thousands of dollars per night.

On social media, a debate began about the quality of low-cost quarters after a video showing how fan tents looked on the inside emerged. Two single beds in a small space, the tent all white. There were rows upon rows of such tents outside.

Many users commented on the viral video, calling the living quarters "grim" and "horrid".





"12 years and 220 billion to prepare and this and the shipping containers is the best they could come up with?" one user commented.

Another wrote: "100 dollars for that? Nah I'm good. I'll wait for the next one."

A third user wrote: "It’s disaster .. I choose to sleep in airport transit instead !"

Other were of the view that the facilities suited the price.

One user said people don't anyway go to sports championships to spend time in their rooms. According to an AFP report, 1,000 such tents have been put up. They don't have air-conditioning and are pitched by organisers as affording Qatar-style camping experience. Another category of tents is air-conditioned, close to the beach and equipped with televisions and en-suite bathrooms. They cost up to $423 a night. Qatar has unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what's available for the upcoming World Cup, which is just days away from starting. (Image: AP) (With inputs from AFP)

