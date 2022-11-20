 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: The last dance of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Nov 20, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

Argentina has never been in a better space with their stalwart Messi leading from the front and sharing the hunger for the long-pending Cup with old friend Di Maria.

Lionel Messi (left) and Angel Di Maria. (Photo: Twitter)

"Argentina champion, Lionel Messi champion," flashed on every television channel when La Albiceleste beat Brazil 1-0 to lift the Copa America title at Rio de Janeiro in July 2021. The artistic statue of Christ, the redeemer, perhaps, cast a magic spell that led to the heroics.

Angel Di Maria appeared on the scoresheet under Messi's leadership.

The players were all smiles as they threw Messi in the air. The superstar and his good old friend, Di Maria, shed a tear of joy as they won a major tournament in the Argentina jersey together — the country's first in 28 years since the 1993 Copa triumph over Mexico.

The duo have been chasing the World Cup since 2010, but it remained elusive. The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, starting on Sunday in Qatar, could be the last dance of the Messi-Di Maria duo as they aim to end on a high and raise a toast to their beautiful friendship. Unbeaten for 35 games leading to the Cup, Argentina is a favourite for the title, and Messi and Di Maria's long pending wish could hold them tighter than ever before in their last World Cup.

Copa glory and change of mindset

The Copa America triumph transformed the mindset of the Argentine footballers. They believe they are one of the best and have the firepower to crush European supremacy at the World Cup since Italy's 2006 victory. Earlier, it was expectations versus belief, and the performances lacked steam in high-pressure situations. There were mediocre returns from major international tournaments despite the players being giants at their respective clubs.