BCCI, PCB on collision course: ACC chairman Jay Shah announces 'calendar', PCB chief Sethi terms it 'unilateral'

Jan 05, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

On Thursday, Jay Shah, in his capacity as ACC chairman announced the 2023 and 2024 itinerary on his twitter handle with the marquee Asia Cup slotted in September this year, though the detailed itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.

The simmering tension between India and Pakistan cricket boards was palpable after PCB chief Najam Sethi took a sarcastic jibe at BCCI secretary Jay Shah for "unilaterally announcing" the Asian Cricket Council's two year calendar.

Pakistan is the original host of the Asia Cup this year but the BCCI is not keen on playing there owing to political tension between the two countries.

The then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had opposed the BCCI's stand and even threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup in India.

Raja's contention was that the decision to award Pakistan the hosting rights was taken by ACC's Board of Directors and Shah can't decide about shifting the tournament.

Sethi, who was perceived to be close to previous Indian board bigwigs, however was sharp in his response after Shah released the calendar in the morning.