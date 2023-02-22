Skin-rotting 'zombie drug' is newest menace in US as users get holes in bodies

Last year, viral videos of people unable to stand and acting weird on the streets of the United States prompted a conspiracy theory that they are affected by some “zombie virus”. Turns out, it was drugs, as many had predicted.

Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” “tranq dope” and “zombie drug”, is the new substance in town that has deadly effects. The drug has sedative-like symptoms – extreme sleepiness, respiratory depression characterize the use of the substance leading to the videos of people unable to stand.

But what is even more alarming that the drug actually does have more “zombie” like effects.

The drug can cause raw wounds on the user’s skin that can spread rapidly with repeated exposure. It starts with ulcers, hardens to dead skin called eschar, and if left untreated can result in amputation.

The non-opioid drug was first used to cut heroin. Then its presence made its way to Fentanyl- a deadly drug fatal in even very small doses.

The major issue of the "zombie drug" is that if you overdose, chances of revival are slim. People don’t respond to naloxone, or Narcan, the most common overdose reversal treatment, making Xylazine deadly.

Moneycontrol News