She pretended to be blind for 15 years. Then she was caught scrolling through phone

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

A woman who pretended to be blind for 15 years to claim disability benefits from the Italian government has been unmasked.

A woman who pretended to be blind for 15 years to claim disability benefits from the Italian government has been unmasked after she was observed scrolling through her phone.

The 48-year-old fraudster claimed around 208,000 euros (Rs 1.8 crore) under the pretence of being completely blind. The money was given to her as disability benefits by the National Institute for Social Security over the course of 15 years, The Mirror reported.

However, she was caught when the Carabinieri, one of Italy’s main law enforcement agencies, saw her using her touchscreen smartphone and signing documents without difficulty. The Carabinieri claims that these and other behaviours displayed by the woman would have been impossible had she been completely blind.

The unnamed woman has been charged with aggravated and continued fraud against the state. Two doctors who certified her disability several times are also being investigated.