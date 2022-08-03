Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar says difficult people are important for growth. Here's why

Shark Tank India judge and Emcure's Executive Director Namita Thapar on Wednesday said that it's important to keep difficult people around for personal growth. She said that interacting with such people teach us patience.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Difficult people are also important for our personal growth. They teach us to become more patient as that’s the best way to combat their aggression, by learning to stay calm no matter what." Thapar added, "Don't stay quiet, speak your mind but do it calmly and rationally, it has a much better outcome."

In a similar vein, the Shark Tank India judge had said that dissent is one of the most important traits of a leader. According to her, it unleashes creativity and innovation. It also makes for a good leader.

Thapar had also said that she has seen good leaders succumbing to the culture of saying "yes" and adapting to a herd mentality.

"Culture of dissent unleashes creativity and innovation. Yes, men and women, herd mentality kills it. I have seen good leaders who get told often that they are wrong... they think, accept and adapt," Namita Thapar had tweeted. "One of the most important traits of a leader -- encourage team to express contrary views!"

On Tuesday, Thapar also spoke out about why she chooses to share her stories. "The purpose of sharing my stories (some painful ones too) is not to gain sympathy, popularity or make it seem like I know it all. Far from it. The goal is to help people, even if it helps one person believe in themselves in their toughest times, mission accomplished!," she tweeted.