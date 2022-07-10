Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar regretted not approving agri-tourism pitch. So she did this

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar recently shared that she regretted not having accepted an agri-tourism pitch made during the business reality show. But, once she realised the potential of the idea, she reached out to the entrepreneur, Pandurang Taware.

"I regretted not investing in Pandurang Taware’s agri tourism venture and partnered with him post the show," Thapar tweeted.

Sharing a video of a day spent at the farm, she wrote, "This day at Baramati blew me away. Agri-tourism promotes tourism, our culture, augments farmers income and must be supported and scaled. Wish us luck!"

Maharashtra's Pandurang Taware had worked as a salesperson in Club Mahindra Holidays for 12 years before he decided to turn to his calling--farming. Born in a family of farmers, Taware was keen to work on a venture that allowed him to increase farmers' profits and that's how he came up with the idea of 'Pure Holydayism'.

During Shark Tank India, 'Shark' and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director Namita Thapar had said that she did not find scalable investment in the company. "Scalability means how you can increase your sales, your customers and increase your overall business," she had then said.

The change in decision, however, impressed Twitter users.

"That's so nice of you, we could see how you were interested in the show when they pitched. You stayed committed to your interest in them and here we are. So nice of you to back them," wrote Punekar (@ShrimaanAbhi).

Another user LoyD (@Loyd67717904) commented, "Always thought it was a win-win situation for both the parties. I firmly believe its value creation for self, the farmers n the country as a whole. I see what you see ahead, great foresight!"

