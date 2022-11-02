How Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' helped Vedanta seal Cairn deal

On Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, Vedanta founder and chairperson Anil Agarwal paid a tribute to the Bollywood superstar and said that a dialogue from one of his films had struck a deep chord in him.

"Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai..." -- Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om -- has been stuck with Anil Agarwal ever since he watched the film. It roughly translates to the universe helping you realise your dreams only if you want it badly enough.

"My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om… and this dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan has stuck with me since," the industrialist tweeted, wishing the "Baadshah" a very happy birthday.

Cairn India was merged with with Vedanta in 2017. "This merger consolidates Vedanta’s position as one of the world’s largest diversified natural resources companies, with world-class, low-cost assets in metals and mining and oil & gas," the companies had said in a joint statement in 2017.

And last week, in a boost for the Vedanta unit, Cairn Oil & Gas received the government's approval to extend the production sharing contract (PSC) for its prolific Rajasthan oil block for 10 years until May 2030.

The development is significant as the Rajasthan block is of crucial national importance and is home to a number of technology firsts.

Read more: Billionaire Anil Agarwal says, 'In business, failure is one of the best things that...'