Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Delhi University professors dancing to ‘Pathaan’ song

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today gave a shout-out to Delhi University professors who were filmed dancing to a Pathaan song in a clip that has gone viral online.

Professors of the Department of Commerce at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University, were filmed last week shaking a leg to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ with students. Footage of the dance was first shared on Instagram by the commerce department, where it has gone viral with over 1.3 million views.

The video shows students kicking off the performance before they are joined by a group of four professors. Dressed in sarees, the professors were seen performing the song’s hook step along with students.

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the video on Twitter this afternoon. “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!” he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan himself is an alumnus of Delhi University – he was raised in the national capital and graduated from Hansraj College in 1988.

Pathaan marked the star’s return to the big screen after a gap of five years. The film has become a massive success since it released on January 25 – crossing the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. It is only the fifth Indian film to achieve this milestone.

To celebrate, Pathaan tickets at participating cinemas have been priced at Rs 110 till February 23. “It is going to be Pathaan Week across these participating cinemas with tickets priced at flat Rs 110. This is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, YRF, Siddharth Anand, and also the YRF Spy Universe that is churning out the biggest action spectacles that India has ever seen and is setting new benchmarks and records with every film!” said Rohan Malhotra, vice president of distribution at Yash Raj Films.

