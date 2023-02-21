 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Delhi University professors dancing to ‘Pathaan’ song

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan responded to a viral video of Delhi University professors dancing to a 'Pathaan' song. Take a look at what the superstar tweeted.

Professors at Jesus and Mary College shake a leg to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' (Image credit: @departmentofcommercejmc/Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today gave a shout-out to Delhi University professors who were filmed dancing to a Pathaan song in a clip that has gone viral online.

Professors of the Department of Commerce at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University, were filmed last week shaking a leg to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ with students. Footage of the dance was first shared on Instagram by the commerce department, where it has gone viral with over 1.3 million views.

The video shows students kicking off the performance before they are joined by a group of four professors. Dressed in sarees, the professors were seen performing the song’s hook step along with students.

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the video on Twitter this afternoon. “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!” he wrote.
Shah Rukh Khan himself is an alumnus of Delhi University – he was raised in the national capital and graduated from Hansraj College in 1988.

Pathaan marked the star’s return to the big screen after a gap of five years. The film has become a massive success since it released on January 25 – crossing the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. It is only the fifth Indian film to achieve this milestone.