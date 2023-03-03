Two fans break into Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, detained

Two fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan broke into Mannat, his palatial home in Mumbai, early on March 3 and were detained, news agency PTI reported.

The duo climbed the bungalow's walls to enter the premises and were caught by security officials.

Later, they were questioned by the police. The pair, aged 19 and 20, said they had come from Gujarat to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Officials filed a trespassing case against them and began a detailed investigation, ANI reported.

Huge crowds gather in front of Khan's home Mannat regularly, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. The actor often greets them from his balcony. A recent instance was fans converging outside Mannat to congratulate Khan for Pathaan's success. The action-thriller film, released in January, was Khan's first big screen appearance since Zero in 2018. Pathaan roared at the box office, despite the boycott campaign launched against it on social media. The film, that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has collected more than Rs 500 crore in India. Its worldwide collection, as per the latest update, stood at Rs 1023.5 crore. (With inputs from PTI and ANI)