 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Two fans break into Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, detained

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

The two young men said they came from Gujarat to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in 'Pathaan'.

Two fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan broke into Mannat, his palatial home in Mumbai, early on March 3 and were detained, news agency PTI reported.

The duo climbed the bungalow's walls to enter the premises and were caught by security officials.

Later, they were questioned by the police. The pair, aged 19 and 20, said they had come from Gujarat to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Officials filed a trespassing case against them and began a detailed investigation, ANI reported.