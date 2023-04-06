'Sex is one of the beautiful things given by God': Pope Francis

Pope Francis described sex as "one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person" in a documentary released on Wednesday. The 86-year-old pontiff made the comment in the Disney+ production The Pope Answers, which captures a meeting he had last year in Rome with 10 Spanish speakers from around the globe in their early 20s.

Pope Francis was quizzed by them on a variety of topics, including LGBT rights, abortion, the porn industry, sex, and faith and sex abuse within the Catholic Church.

"Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person," he said in the documentary. Further, referring to masturbation, Pope Francis added, "To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness."

On being quizzed about abortion, the 86-year-old pontiff said priests should be "merciful" towards women who have terminated a pregnancy, but said the practice remains unacceptable. "It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act," he added.