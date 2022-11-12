Steve Jobs' old, used sandals are up for auction, expected to fetch...

A pair of Birkenstock sandals, said to be worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in the 1970s and 80s, are now up for auction, for anyone who has thousands of dollars to spare.

Jobs wore these sandals during many crucial moments of Apple's history, California-based Julien's Auctions claimed.

The auction house expects the sandals to fetch anywhere between $60,000 to $80,000. Bids received so far are much lower: $22,500.

The brown suede sandals were previously with Mark Sheff, who managed Jobs' property in California in 1980s, Insider reported.

Sheff said he saved the sandals when the Apple boss threw them out. "He kept very few things," Sheff added.

The sandals have been displayed at many exhibitions around the world, the latest one being at the History Museum Wurttemberg in Germany.

They still retain Jobs' foot impressions. They are well-used but still seem intact, Julien's Auctions said.

Jobs' liked the comfort and practicality of Birkenstocks, his former partner Chrisann Brennan had told Vogue magazine in an interview in 2018.

"He would never have done or bought anything just to stand out from others," she said. "In Birkenstocks he didn't feel like a businessman, so he had the freedom to think creatively and creatively."