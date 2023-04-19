 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian woman deported from Bali over nude pic on sacred tree

AFP
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Luiza Kosykh being brought to a press conference held at the immigration office in Denpasar

A Russian woman who posted a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree has been deported from Bali, an official said Monday, the latest incident involving indelicate tourist acts on the Indonesian resort island.

The 40-year-old woman, identified as Luiza Kosykh, left Bali's Denpasar on a late Sunday flight to Moscow, Bali legal and human rights agency official I Nengah Sukadana told AFP, just days after she was nabbed by immigration officials.

Kosykh was arrested on Wednesday after her nude photo in front of the 700-year-old banyan went viral, angering local Hindus who revere the tree as sacred.

She claimed the nude photograph was taken a few years ago and that she did not know the tree was considered sacred.