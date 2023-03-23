 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rural PPP hospitals: Private operators want govt help with operational costs, permission to fix fee

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

The Centre’s revamped subsidy scheme to create rural hospital infrastructure in public-private partnership mode offers capital grants of up to 80% from 60% earlier.

A senior official in Niti Aayog, the government’s think-tank, said it was a matter of concern that no private hospital has come up under the scheme so far.

A scheme to set up hospitals in public-private partnership mode in rural areas in India can work if the government bears the operational expenses and allows operators to fix fees, according to an analysis by the apex body of private healthcare companies.

The Scheme for Financial Support to PPPs in Infrastructure or Viability Gap Funding Scheme, launched in 2006, was extended to healthcare in 2010 and was revised in 2020, but not a single hospital has been set up under this so far.

This even though India has insufficient health infrastructure with less than 1 bed per 1,000 people as against the world average of 2.7 beds per 1,000 people, with 70-80 percent of the beds available located in the urban areas.

The government has approved only three projects in Odisha, although they are yet to be awarded, according to the report titled, "Enabling an Accessible, Equitable and Affordable Health Coverage for 1.4 bn Citizens," by the Healthcare Federation of India, or NATHEALTH.