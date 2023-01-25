Wedding bells for OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of hospitality chain OYO, is all set to get married. The 29-year-old entrepreneur will tie the knot in March this year.

Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding will be followed by a reception at a 5-star hotel in the national capital Delhi.

Agarwal was born to a Marwari family in Odisha and moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. He dropped out of college after two years and was accepted into the Thiel Fellowship program. As one of the winners of the Fellowship, he received a grant of $100,000 which was used to launch OYO in May 2013.

In 2019, he had joked that his mother was worried about his matrimonial prospects, given that he did not have a college degree. “My mom is surely worried that the fact that I don’t have a college degree will impact my chances of finding a bride,” Agarwal had jokingly said during an interview with the Financial Times.