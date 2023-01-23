 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Republic Day 2023 sale: Check offers on hotel stays, holiday packages

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Have long weekend plans? Check these travel offers before you make your bookings.

Republic Day holiday offers you can choose.

Republic Day 2023 falls on a Thursday, which will give many people the chance to enjoy a long weekend. If you are planning to take a mini-vacation next week, there are discounts on flights (which individual airlines have announced) and hotel stays that you can avail.

Here is a look at some websites/hotel chains offering discounts in January.

EasyMytrip 

The website is offering discounts on booking flights, bus and train tickets, cabs and hotels. The offers began on January 20 and will stay valid till January 26.

Customers can avail discounts of up to 13 percent on both international and domestic flights and up to 20 percent on hotel bookings. Discounts differ depending on which bank's card you choose for payment. More details are available on their website.

Yatra.com