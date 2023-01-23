Republic Day 2023 sale: Check offers on hotel stays, holiday packages

Republic Day 2023 falls on a Thursday, which will give many people the chance to enjoy a long weekend. If you are planning to take a mini-vacation next week, there are discounts on flights (which individual airlines have announced) and hotel stays that you can avail.

Here is a look at some websites/hotel chains offering discounts in January.

EasyMytrip

The website is offering discounts on booking flights, bus and train tickets, cabs and hotels. The offers began on January 20 and will stay valid till January 26.

Customers can avail discounts of up to 13 percent on both international and domestic flights and up to 20 percent on hotel bookings. Discounts differ depending on which bank's card you choose for payment. More details are available on their website.

Yatra.com

Yatra.com's "Big Travel Sale" sale is offering booking discounts of up to 26 percent to mark Republic Day. Customers can avail 26 percent discount on domestic flight bookings, 20 percent off on hotel bookings within India and 10 percent discounts on holiday packages. The offer began on January 17 and will be valid till January 25. Radisson Blu hotels While this is not a sale specific to Republic Day, the hotel will offer discounts of up to 25 percent on weekend stays, if customers make their bookings by January 31. The offer will be valid on weekend stays beginning February 2. Discounts announced by airlines Air India and GoFirst are among the airlines that announced discounts this month. For the Air India sale, January 23 is the last day. Offers on bookings made till today will be valid from February 1 to September 30, 2023. Air India Republic Day sale: All-in fares from Rs. 1,705. Check details Some one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are Delhi to Mumbai (Rs 5,075), Chennai to Delhi (Rs 5,895), Bengaluru to Mumbai (Rs 2,319) and Delhi to Udaipur (Rs 3,680). GoFirst's sale offered fares starting at Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 6,599 to travellers booking tickets between January 16 and January 19, for a travel period ranging from February to September. Also read: Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day sales: Check out discounts on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, AirPods, more

READ MORE