Rekha Jhunjhunwala replaces Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Forbes India Rich List 2022

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has entered the Forbes India Rich List 2022, months after the death of the veteran stock market investor. She has replaced her husband and is ranked as the 30th richest person in India, as per annual list of the country’s billionaires.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, 59, has a net worth of Rs 47,650.76 crore ($5.9 billion). The Jhunjhunwala portfolio includes Titan, Star Health and Allied Insurance and Metro Brands.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the “Big Bull” of the Indian stock market, died of cardiac arrest on August 14. He was 62.

The ace investor, who came from a humble background, is hailed for increasing his net assets from Rs 5,000 to $ 5.5 billion over a span of 37 years through his skillful bets in stock market. As per the Forbes' 2021 list of billionaires, he was ranked as the 36th richest person in India. Last year, he moved 18 spots to rank 36. And this year, his wife has moved up by six spots.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's health remained a point of concern in the weeks before his death, as he was seen on wheelchairs in the public. The veteran trader-cum-investor was suffering from kidney-related ailments and ischemic heart disease.

He died around a week after his venture - low cost-carrier Akasa Air - commenced operations.

Rekha and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have three children: daughter Nishtha and twin sons Aryaman and Aryaveer.

Moneycontrol News

