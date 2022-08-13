‘Regressive, problematic’ season 2 of 'Indian Matchmaking' fails to impress

Indian Matchmaking is back for a second season – but viewers were disappointed to note that many of the problems they had with season one were not addressed in season two either. The Netflix series focusses on India’s arranged marriage market, with Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia at its centre. “Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era,” reads the Netflix description of the show.

For season two of Indian Matchmaking, Taparia returns with a new roster of clients and some old faces like Nadia Jagessar and Aparna Shewakramani. The show, however, has been called out as regressive and problematic on social media.

So why has Indian Matchmaking season two disappointed its audience? For one, viewers took issue with the portrayal of Indian culture in the Netflix show. For another, the show puts the spotlight exclusively on India’s elite while reinforcing outdated notions of caste and colourism.

Here is a look at some tweets that explain where Indian Matchmaking season 2 went wrong:



All criticism aside, the show nevertheless managed to find fans. Meme-makers were quick to drop hilarious posts after season two of Indian Matchmaking was released on August 10. Take a look: