Ready for any challenge along China border: IAF's 1st woman Su-30 weapon system operator

Amid the ongoing military deployment along the China front, Indian Air Force's only female weapon system operator in the deadly Sukhoi-30 fighter fleet, flight lieutenant Tejaswi Ranga Rao on Tuesday said pilots in the eastern sector were ready to respond to any eventuality in the area and prove their mettle in real operations.

"Being part of any actual operation is what every fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force trains for because that is where we would get to show our mettle. Our pilots from various bases in the eastern sector are ready to respond in case of any eventuality. We are always ready for any kind of tasks and challenges that may come upon us," Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi told ANI during an interaction at a forward air base close to the China border in the eastern sector.

Speaking about how she felt being part of operations during the ongoing standoff with China at the borders, Tejaswi said, "What runs through, our minds is not very different during demanding times because such operations are an execution of what we practice on a daily basis."

Another Su-30 fighter pilot flight lieutenant Sakshya Bajpai said the experience of flying during these wargames was always very thrilling as it helps pilots to prepare better for carrying out actual operations. "The training missions help us to get oriented and help us to get ready for any contingency and live up to our motto 'Touch the Sky with Glory'," she said.

Bajpai added that it was a challenge to fly fighter jets in the hilly densely forested terrain in the country's eastern parts especially because of the unpredictable weather.

The Indian Air Force has been flying extensively in the region to keep the Chinese military in check and the mainstay of the force in the region has been the Su-30 MKI fighter along with the one squadron of the Rafale jets in Hashimara, West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)