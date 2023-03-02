Railway station or charming café? Rail minister’s pic stuns Twitter

Exposed brick walls, wood beams lining the ceiling and elegant chandeliers to top it all – this charming room is not part of some upscale café or an English cottage. It is, in fact, an Indian railway station that houses this quaint set-up. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared pictures of the room on Twitter this morning, leaving thousands of people stunned.

“Guess this place. Hint: At a railway station,” he wrote. The railway minister’s photos appear to show what appears to be a café with customers at the table and food being served by waiters. Balloons decorate the room, while black and white pictures line the walls.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also tagged the Ministry of Railways in his tweet. His post has been viewed 2.3 million times on the microblogging website. In the comments section, many praised the location as beautiful while others asked the union minister to reveal where the picture was taken. “It looks superb and classic,” one person wrote, while another said, “it’s good to see modernization.”

Some Twitter users identified the location and responded to say that the photos were taken at Kurseong Railway Station in Darjeeling district.

“This is a newly opened Cafe in Kurseong station of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways. With live music it will provide a great experience to all passengers/tourists,” one Twitter user wrote.