Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP'

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Mar 26, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, changed his Twitter bio to "Dis'Qualified MP". The word play on the social media site comes after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar the Congress leader, a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

Rahul Gandhi, 52, claimed that the action against him was taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared” of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue and alleged that the "whole game” was to distract people from the issue and the panic the government was feeling over the matter.

The Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of Congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice.

The party organised a day-long 'Satyagraha’ in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against the disqualification. The satyagraha began at 10 am and is scheduled to end at 5 pm.