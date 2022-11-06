Queen Elizabeth 'really hit it off' with Tom Cruise in her final weeks: Report

Queen Elizabeth and Tom Cruise "really hit it off" when she invited him for tea at Windsor Castle in her final weeks. According to reports, she also let the Hollywood superstar land his helicopter on her lawn and even invited him back for lunch -- but she died before that could happen.

The late monarch had been disappointed when she did not get to meet the Top Gun star during a Platinum Jubilee event. But, as per a report in Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth "loved seeing him" when she invited him for tea later.

Describing the late queen, Tom Cruise, who had been filming his latest Mission Impossible film in the UK, said: "She's just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic. I just remember always as a kid seeing photos of her."

Tom Cruise and Queen Elizabeth were scheduled to meet in May at an equestrian event in the Castle grounds during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but the actor could not show up.

A source told The Times: "The Queen let it be known she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant. So he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together."

"She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch."

