Pune farmer hires helicopter to bring home new-born granddaughter

Elated with the birth of a granddaughter, a farmer in the Pune district of Maharashtra hired nothing less than a helicopter to bring her home on Tuesday. Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a resident of Balewadi area on the outskirts of Pune, told reporters that he wanted to accord a grand welcome to Krushika, the newest member of the family.

So when it was time to bring the baby and her mother home from the maternal grandparents' house in nearby Shewal Wadi, he booked a chopper, he said.

Photos taken on April 26 show the whole family gathered together to welcome its newest member. In the background, the helicopter can be spotted. The photos were shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, where they have gone viral.

(With inputs from PTI)