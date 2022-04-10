Ram Navami: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Ram's birthday.

"Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Ram's blessings. Jai Shri Ram," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Lord Ram's life inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness and fraternity. Our lives be guided by these eternal values while following our duties. Let us dedicate ourselves to follow the path shown by Lord Ram and resolve to build a glorious nation."

"On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 14th Foundation Day celebrations of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh on Ram Navami via video conference. In 2008, he had inaugurated the temple as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up across Jharkhand in view of Ram Navami, officials said. The superintendents of police of all districts have been directed to be vigilant during the festival, they said.

Adequate security forces have been deployed in sensitive districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, Chatra and Hazaribag, an officer at the police headquarters said. The districts have been asked to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations for better monitoring, he said.