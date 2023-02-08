PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to parliament on February 8.

In a message 0f sustainability, the Prime Minister was seen wearing a light blue, sleeveless "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.

The jacket was presented to PM Modi by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as part of its “Unbottled” campaign on Monday. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and IOC thanked PM Modi for choosing the wear the jacket to parliament.

Indian Oil Corporation aims to convert 100 million PET bottles annually to make uniforms for its on-ground teams and non-combat uniforms for the armed forces.