Pi Day: What is it and why do we celebrate?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Pi Day: "Probably no symbol in mathematics has evoked as much mystery, romanticism, misconception and human interest as the number pi," an author once said. Learn more about the famous constant.

It's the occasion to celebrate the mathematical enigma of Pi.

It's World Pi Day today, an occasion to celebrate the "irrational and transcendental number", have conversations about math or just indulge yourself with some actual pie. Pi has a day dedicated to it because it is one of the most recognised constants in mathematics. It represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Pi is endlessly mysterious , a decimal that has no end. Most commonly, it is approximated with the fraction 22/7. It has been calculated to more than 50 trillion digits beyond its decimal point.

“Probably no symbol in mathematics has evoked as much mystery, romanticism, misconception and human interest as the number pi," author and math professor William Leonard Schaaf once said.

Pi Day is celebrated globally on March 14th (3/14) , in a nod to the first three digits of its approximate value (3.14159).