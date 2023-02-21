PhysicsWallah Kota centre manager fired after scuffle between management, students. Watch

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah on Tuesday fired the manager of one of its centres in Uttar Pradesh after a video of a scuffle between the management and the students went viral.

In a statement, the company said, "Students are PhysicsWallah's top priority and so the centre manager has been terminated with immediate effect."

In the clip circulating on social media a man, presumably a member of the management, is seen pushing a student as others crowd around. According to sources, the student had raised a dispute at their Kota Centre regarding teacher quality.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, users who claimed to be students of PhysicsWallah levelled similar accusations. The management team at PhysicsWallah is very poor. They randomly schedule classes and when students raise objections, they don't listen to them," user Hitesh Yadav (hitesh_ydv_1) commented.

Another user Rakesh Choudhary (rashu4648) wrote, "PhysicsWallah does not have the right management in place."

Moneycontrol News