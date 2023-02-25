PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey to contribute towards 300 weddings in Uttar Pradesh

PhysicsWallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey is celebrating his recent wedding to Shivani Dubey in a unique way – he will contribute to the mass wedding of 300 couples under the Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘Samuhik Vivah Yojana’.

After his own wedding to Shivani Dubey, Alakh Pandey announced a ‘samuhik vivah’ for 300 couples in Uttar Pradesh. The mass wedding event will take place in his hometown of Prayagraj.

Pandey had met UP CM Yogi Adityanath earlier this month to talk about educational reform in the state. After the meeting, he wrote that he wanted to work for the progress of his hometown and the meeting was “another step towards turning my ideas into reality.”

Alakh Pandey had started his channel ‘PhysicsWallah’ – today an edtech unicorn – with the aim of making education accessible and affordable to all.

On February 22, he tied the knot with Shivani Dubey in a private ceremony.

The couple later shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram.

Moneycontrol News