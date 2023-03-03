Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma says he’s never watched ‘Sholay’ and Twitter is shocked

Few films can hope to go down the annals of cinematic history the way Sholay has done. Released in 1975, Sholay has consistently been ranked among the best Indian films of all time, and among the highest-grossing ones. It still holds the record for 60 golden jubilees across India, selling over a 100 million tickets when released, and is today widely available on television and on the internet. All of this is to say that there is perhaps only a small percentage of Indians who have never watched Sholay – and Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma is among them.

On Friday, the founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm surprised cinephiles when he revealed that he has never watched Sholay. In fact, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, he has not watched any of the classic films that were released in 1975 – often considered the golden year of Hindi cinema for producing gems like Chupke Chupke, Deewar and Julie, besides Sholay.

“1975 is often called the golden year of Hindi cinema with some of the biggest blockbusters. Which movie would you pick to remember this year?” wrote a journalist on Twitter. She went on to list 10 iconic films released in 1975, including Sholay, Aandhi, Chhoti Si Baat, Chupke Chupke and Deewar.

“I haven’t watched any of these! (Yes, not even Sholay)” Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in response to the tweet.

In the comments section, dozens of people informed the Paytm boss he was missing out by not watching Sholay, while some asked him to watch the other films on the list.

“Then you must [watch these films]. They are all Hindi classics,” wrote one person in the comments section. “You desperately need a long movie marathon break,” another said.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma was born in 1978, three years after the release of Sholay. He launched Paytm in 2010.

