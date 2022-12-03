 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paul McCartney ‘sat on my reserved seat’, says Twitter complaint. British Rail’s reply

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

An old photo of the former Beatle travelling has become viral now.

(Image tweeted by @NoContextBrits)

Former Beatle Paul McCartney quietly occupies a window seat in a train and is busy reading in a photo that has gone viral on social media.

The picture, of Paul McCartney travelling from London to Hastings, originally surfaced in 2017 but is back in discussion now because a popular Twitter account posted it on Thursday.

No Context Brits, an account celebrating British humour and sarcasm, tweeted: "This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate."

 

He tagged the British National Rail in his "complaint", which referenced The Beatles song Ticket to Ride.

Its lyrics are: "She's got a ticket to ride but she don't care.

The rail authority came back with a clever reference.