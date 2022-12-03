Paul McCartney ‘sat on my reserved seat’, says Twitter complaint. British Rail’s reply

Former Beatle Paul McCartney quietly occupies a window seat in a train and is busy reading in a photo that has gone viral on social media.

The picture, of Paul McCartney travelling from London to Hastings, originally surfaced in 2017 but is back in discussion now because a popular Twitter account posted it on Thursday.

No Context Brits, an account celebrating British humour and sarcasm, tweeted: "This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate."

He tagged the British National Rail in his "complaint", which referenced The Beatles song Ticket to Ride.

Its lyrics are: "She's got a ticket to ride but she don't care.

The rail authority came back with a clever reference.

"We investigated your below query however, the person in question has made it very clear that he don't care," it said. Many other users joined the conversation with The Beatles references. "In fairness to him, he's been working eight days a week, heading down the long and winding road," wrote James Vukmirovic. Another said: "Better let it be, then". "Was this yesterday ?" a third user chimed in. The Beatles, founded in Liverpool in 1960, are revered as the most influential band in music history. They completely transformed rock music and had a deep impact on culture. Its members -- McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison-- made 12 studio albums, six live albums and 68 music videos, among others productions. However, ten years after their formation, The Beatles decided to go their separate ways. Their break-up was attributed to a several reasons, including the death of their manager Brian Epstein in 1967. McCartney and Starr and the only surviving members of the band. Lennon was shot dead in 1980, while Harrison died in 2001, after battling cancer.

READ MORE