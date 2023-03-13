 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga started working at 16: ‘I sold cheese, was DJ’

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, published today, Guneet Monga had spoken about the pain of losing her parents and how she found solace in work

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga took home the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers in the Documentary Short category.

Guneet Monga’s first ‘thank you’ after her Oscar win went to her parents, whom she lost within six months of each other. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, published today, Monga had spoken about the pain of losing her parents and how she found solace in work.

The Elephant Whisperers, which won the top honours in the Documentary Short category at the 95th Academy Awards, was produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment Production.

In her Humans of Bombay interview, Monga opened up about her tough childhood and how she went from doing odd jobs to becoming an Oscar-winning producer. Born to a middle-class Punjabi family in Delhi, Monga’s childhood looked ordinary to outsiders.

However, a family dispute meant that she and her parents were allotted a single room in the family home, and arguments were common. “Because of the fight between brothers over property- my mom was suppressed. They abused her... Once, the argument got to a point where they tried to burn her alive-my father called the police, grabbed us & ran out of there,” she recalled.