Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga started working at 16: ‘I sold cheese, was DJ’

Guneet Monga’s first ‘thank you’ after her Oscar win went to her parents, whom she lost within six months of each other. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, published today, Monga had spoken about the pain of losing her parents and how she found solace in work.

The Elephant Whisperers, which won the top honours in the Documentary Short category at the 95th Academy Awards, was produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment Production.

In her Humans of Bombay interview, Monga opened up about her tough childhood and how she went from doing odd jobs to becoming an Oscar-winning producer. Born to a middle-class Punjabi family in Delhi, Monga’s childhood looked ordinary to outsiders.

However, a family dispute meant that she and her parents were allotted a single room in the family home, and arguments were common. “Because of the fight between brothers over property- my mom was suppressed. They abused her... Once, the argument got to a point where they tried to burn her alive-my father called the police, grabbed us & ran out of there,” she recalled.

After that, Monga and her parents built their life anew. Her mother dreamt of owning her own home someday. Guneet Monga started doing odd jobs at 16 to contribute to the family income. She was determined to buy the house her mother wanted.

"I sold cheese on streets, was an announcer at PVR, a DJ, an anchor...you name it!" the Oscar-winning producer recalled. And when she reached college, Monga started visiting Mumbai to work in films. She went from being a coordinator to a production manager. Slowly, she saved up enough to buy her parents the house of their dreams. Unfortunately, both her parents died within six months of each other. Monga's mother lost her life to throat cancer, while her father experienced kidney failure.

Moneycontrol News