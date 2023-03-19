OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: ChatGPT 'is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs'

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT recently admitted that the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could "eliminate" many jobs. In an interview with ABC News, he added that "people should be happy" that the company was "a little bit scared" of the potential of AI.

"We've got to be careful here. I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this," Altman said during the interview, adding that this was because the technology itself was incredibly potent and potentially hazardous. He also explained that if he wasn't scared, "you should either not trust me or be very unhappy that I'm in this job."

"It is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs, that's true. We can make much better ones. The reason to develop AI at all, in terms of impact on our lives and improving our lives and upside, this will be the greatest technology humanity has yet developed," NDTV quoted Altman as saying.

Last month, the 37-year-old entrepreneur had warned in a series of tweets that the world may not be "that far from potentially scary" AI. Sam Altman expressed support for regulating it in the tweets and said rules were "critical," and that society needed time to adjust to "something so big."