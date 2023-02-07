 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Online doctor consultations in non-metros grew 87% in 2022: Report

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 07, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

The report said that masturbation addiction, penile enlargement, and erectile dysfunction, were some of the highest searched keywords among men across age groups.

The patient-to-doctor telemedicine facility allowing patients to virtually consult doctors at hospitals from homes through a mobile application has seen a record rise in tier 2-3 cities as per the data from lybrate healthscape report.

The report said that the online consultations in 2022 jumped by 87 percent in Tier-2 and 3 cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow as compared to that of 2021. Meanwhile, the metropolitans witnessed a 75 percent increase in the same time period, the report said.

Lybrate is a digital healthcare platform and at present, one of the prominently used wellness applications for patients and doctors in India. The data was collated from the 111 million interactions between patients and doctors on the Lybrate platform in 2022.

The healthscape report also found that women opting for online consultations in 2022 grew over 65 percent as compared to 2021.