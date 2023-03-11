On camera, giant rat bites 8-year-old at McDonald’s Hyderabad: ‘Size of small puppy’

A police case was registered against a McDonald’s outlet in Hyderabad where an eight-year-old boy was bitten by a rat on March 8. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the restaurant.

The boy's father, Savio Henriques, described the rat as being the size of a “small puppy” in an FIR registered against the McDonald’s outlet. He said that he, his wife and their son were eating at the fast-food outlet when the rat came running out of the washroom and sprinted directly towards eight-year-old Dwayne Henriques.

The rodent climbed up the boy’s leg and bit him even as he screamed in horror. Savio Henriques then swung into action, caught hold of the rat and threw it away. In the FIR, Henriques said the incident had left his wife and son traumatised, adding that restaurant staff did little to prevent the rat attack and instead stood by as mere spectators.

Henriques also shared CCTV footage from the McDonald’s outlet in Kompally, Hyderabad, which shows the rat running into the booth where the family was enjoying their meal.

According to the complaint, Dwayne had bleeding wounds on his thigh where the rat bit him. Henriques, an army major, rushed his son to the hospital where the boy received anti-rabies and anti-tetanus shots.

He will receive more anti-rabies shots in the next few days.