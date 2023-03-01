 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Pilot turns plane 360 degrees to show passengers northern lights from their windows

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

The Aurora Borealis, or the northern lights, is caused by the interaction of charged particles from the Sun with the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

The EasyJet pilot turned the plane 360 degrees to ensure passengers on both sides of the aircraft could witness the stunning display of the northern lights. (Image credit: @APTGroves/Twitter)

Passengers on an EasyJet flight from Iceland to Manchester in the UK on Sunday had a special treat when their pilot turned the plane 360 degrees to show them the stunning northern lights.

The plane was travelling from Iceland capital Reykjavik to Manchester at a time when the spectacular northern lights lit up parts of the United Kingdom in a rare display.

A passenger on the EasyJet flight shared images of the northern lights taken from the plane and thanked the pilot for the gesture.

“Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid-flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights,” Manchester resident Adam Groves tweeted, sharing photos of what he saw from his plane window.

“The pilot dimmed the cabin lights completely and gave us all an amazing view,” he said.