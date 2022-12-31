New Year's Eve: Google Doodle counts down to 2023

The world will today say goodbye to the year 2022 and gear up to ring in 2023 with fervour, albeit dampened a little by the resurgence of COVID-19. Online, the ubiquitous search engine Google is marking the end of 2022 by bringing out another vibrant doodle.

Clicking on the Google Doodle, which has "2022" in the centre, and fireworks going off in the background, leads users to Google's New Year's Eve page, adorned with a confetti shower.

"Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023," Google said, counting down to the new year. "Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023!"

Around the world, the dawn of 2023 will be marked with spectacular fireworks and lights, big parties as well as small gatherings.

The most iconic display will be in Sydney, Australia, where 1,00,000 pyrotechnics will light up the sky.

A crowd of over a million is expected to gather at Sydney harbour to watch the fireworks, news agency AFP reported.

In New York City, thousands of people will flock to Times Square to watch a glittering ball drop to the ground when the clock strikes 12 am. Those choosing to stay in can watch these celebrations on television and social media. Meanwhile China, burdened by a surge in COVID-19 cases, will have subdued New Year 2023 celebrations. This year, no formal event will take place near Shanghai's famed waterfront. But since zero -covid policies are no longer in place, many bars, restaurants and malls will host New Year parties. (With inputs from AFP)

READ MORE